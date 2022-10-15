Grantsville and Stansbury get bye weeks to start state football championships

After earning high rankings in their respective regions, the Grantsville Cowboys and Stansbury Stallions football teams will get a week off before kicking off their play in the UHSAA state football championships.
As the No. 3 seeded team in the 3A region, the Cowboys await the winner of the North Sanpete- Ben Lomond game which takes place on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Grantsville’s game against the winner will take place Oct. 28 at Grantsville High School at 6 p.m.
For the No. 4-ranked Stansbury Stallions, their opponent will be either Cedar Valley or Viewmont who play on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Stansbury will play host to the winner on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at Stallions Stadium.d