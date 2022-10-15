Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
Grantsville and Stansbury get bye weeks to start state football championships

After earning high rankings in their respective regions, the Grantsville Cowboys and Stansbury Stallions football teams will get a week off before kicking off their play in the UHSAA state football championships.

As the No. 3 seeded team in the 3A region, the Cowboys await the winner of the North Sanpete- Ben Lomond game which takes place on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Grantsville’s game against the winner will take place Oct. 28 at Grantsville High School at 6 p.m.

For the No. 4-ranked Stansbury Stallions, their opponent will be either Cedar Valley or Viewmont who play on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Stansbury will play host to the winner on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at Stallions Stadium.d

