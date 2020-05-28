Grantsville annexes 900 acres east of Sheep Lane into city limits

Grantsville City approved an ordinance last week to annex 900 acres of land east of Deseret Peak Complex and Utah Motorsports Park into Grantsville City limits at the request of The Romney Group to build Lakeview Business Park.

The property surrounds the Purple Mattress building, also part of Grantsville City, at 441 South Sheep Lane.

“We’re excited to be working with Grantsville. We felt Grantsville gave us the best option for water and sewer connections to the development,” said Anthon Stauffer, director of acquisitions for The Romney Group.

The developers are also negotiating to acquire 400 acres north and west of UMC already located within Grantsville City as part of the business park. That would bring the total industrial development area to about 1,300 acres.

The additional 400 acres is owned by Grantsville Soil Conservation. Grantsville City rezoned the 400 acres earlier this year from General Commercial use to General Manufacturing use.

“By acquiring the 400 acres we’re basically expanding the depth of the project,” Stauffer said.

He said The Romney Group has been working with Union Pacific Railroad in an effort to rehabilitate a seven-mile rail line from Burmester to the 400 acres to serve Lakeview Business Park.

“We plan on getting started with the first building in a year or so,” Stauffer said. He said the first building will measure between 500,000 and 1 million square feet. Eventually, the development would include several buildings and provide about 19 million square feet of building space for a variety of general manufacturing companies.

Back in March, the Tooele County School Board approved an agreement with Grantsville City’s Redevelopment Agency for tax increment financing.

Elected officials from Tooele County and Grantsville encouraged the board to adopt the taxing agreement.

“There is a desperate need for more commercial businesses to build our tax base,” said Tooele County Commission Chairman Tom Tripp. “This business park will be an anchor spot. This opportunity will raise business in every segment of our county.”

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall offered his support, too.

“This is a good thing for our communities,” he said. “It will bring money to our communities.”

The annexation ordinance will take effect upon the date of the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s issuance of a certificate of annexation.