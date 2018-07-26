Grantsville approves contract to improve access to code online

Grantsville City’s municipal code will be available through a new service, intended to increase accessibility to the public.

During its July 18 meeting, the Grantsville City Council approved a 5-year agreement with Municode to provide online services for the city’s municipal code. The cost of the service is $1,500 per year.

The service allows city staff to amend the code online and show proposed changes to the code, according to Municode representative Kimball Clark. A proposed change to the code can be input by the city attorney or city recorder, where it will be viewable to the public prior to approval, Clark said.

“What you’re doing is you’re jumping into the software and you’re making proposals,” he said.

Municode could show previous versions of city code and prior to adoption, it can show changes by underlining additions in green text, while showing removed sections of code in red with a strikethrough.

The proposed document would be referenced by the city council at its meetings, and once approved, the city recorder would then send the document to Municode for upload.

Grantsville City Code will also be searchable using keywords, according to Clark. The city’s code is currently available online as a PDF but cannot be searched.

“Not only is that a usability problem and an accessibility problem, it’s actually a problem with ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance,” Clark said.

Clark said Municode, which is based out of Florida, provides its service to more than 3,500 municipalities around the country and about a quarter of those in Utah. Clark’s former company, Municipal Code Online, was purchased by Municode.

The Grantsville City Council approved the agreement and annual payment in a unanimous vote at the July 18 meeting.