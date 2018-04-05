Grantsville approves final plat, concept plans for 2 subdivions

The Grantsville City Council approved the final plat for one subdivision and the concept plan for another during its meeting Wednesday night.

Final plat approval was granted for the first phase of Deseret Highlands subdivision, which consists of 24 lots and located south of state Route 138 and directly east of the Walmart Distribution Center.

When all phases on the subdivision are complete, the subdivision is expected to be 165 lots, according to developer Guy Haskell. The final plat was approved unanimously on a motion from Councilman Tom Tripp and seconded by Councilwoman Krista Sparks.

The concept plan approved by the city council is for a subdivision that would include 29 single-family lots and 2.91 acres for a new Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building on 41 acres. The subdivision would be located at 1193 E. state Route 112 and be broken into four phases.

In addition to the single family homes, developer Todd Castagno said the project included high-density residential and commercial space when it was originally conceived by the previous developers in 2008. Castagno said the project has been broken into three pieces — commercial, single-family and high-density residential — that will be addressed individually.

Castagno said the LDS church is interested in the nearly 3-acre parcel included in the concept plan but would not look to build until 2020 or 2021 at the earliest.

Councilman Neil Critchlow said he didn’t like that the concept plan included three cul-de-sacs, due to the impact on emergency vehicles and civilian traffic. Castagno said people enjoy living on dead-end streets.

Councilwoman Jewel Allen made a motion to approve the concept plan, which was seconded by Councilman Scott Stice. The motion was approved unanimously. The project will now need to go through preliminary and final plat approval.