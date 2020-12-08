Grantsville approves land disturbance ordinance

Subdivision developers and homeowners in Grantsville will need to be aware of potential stormwater runoff issues with their properties and coordinate with Grantsville City.

Grantsville City Council adopted a new “Land Disturbance/Stormwater Management Ordinance” at its meeting Wednesday night.

The Grantsville City Planning Commission approved the 65-page ordinance at its November meeting. The ordinance is part of the City’s Land Use Management and Development Code.

“The biggest thing residents should know is that we have put this ordinance in place to help resolve potential issues while the city continues in its growth in regards to subdivision development both commercial and residential,” said City Engineer TImm Dixon.

He said while construction sites have a number of important considerations to keep in mind during the building process, one of the most impactful — yet often less prioritized — is the importance of stormwater runoff.

Dixon said the ordinance is meant to prevent the damage caused by stormwater runoff and pollution, and to adhere to state and national level regulations.

He said industrial and commercial projects and all new construction for homes must implement stormwater management practices specifically focused on on-site assessment and identification of control measures to minimize the discharge of pollutants from roads into municipal sewer systems and to monitor the presence of harmful contaminants in various waterways such as North Willow Creek which in turn flows into other “navigable” waters, such as the Great Salt Lake.

“As the city continues to grow, we will continue to plan and mitigate existing and future stormwater runoff and grading issues,” the city engineer said.