Grantsville approves new General Plan after 1-year process

The Grantsville City Council unanimously approved a new General Plan on Wednesday after a year of working with consultants and gathering public input.

The City received a $60,000 grant from the Wasatch Front Regional Council plus spent $6,000 to amend the General Plan, according to Councilwoman Jewell Allen.

“This General Plan will serve as a framework for Grantsville decision makers on future land use, development and other decisions,” Allen wrote on her Facebook page. “The plan will provide a formal policy, foundation for enhancing community relations, pursuing economic development opportunities, coordinating infrastructure planning and fostering city/county/state cooperation.”

The 59-page document includes sections on land use, community design, economic development, transportation, housing, recreation and open space, and infrastructure.

On Wednesday, the City Council and Mayor Brent Marshall briefly discussed land use issues concerning the Deseret Peak Special Service District area and future development in the northwest section of Grantsville.

The mayor said possible industrial development could be in the future for about 400 acres in the service district. He said residential development could be limited because of noise concerns from Utah Motorsports Campus.

Planner Shay Stark with Aqua Engineering said the General Plan deals with future land use and doesn’t deal with current zones.

“The City has a chance to work through what is the best fit for this property at a later date,” Stark said.

Another area of concern for the City is the community’s northwest quadrant, according to the mayor.

“We know that we are very limited in the amount of sewage that can be moved from that area to the treatment plant and septic tanks very rapidly are becoming a bad thing,” Marshall said.

“The ability to be able to move the affluent water from there is going to become problematic if not almost impossible without spending millions of dollars,” Marshall said. “Property owners are not excited about that property being residential — they want it to be industrial and manufacturing.”

Stark said the area of concern is basically southwest of Lincoln Highway.

He said if septic systems are used they need to feature treatment processes that could mean a cost of $25,000 per system. Septic systems would then need to be inspected and certified every six months. He added that septic systems have become a huge problem in Tooele Valley.

Lift stations would be needed to tie this area into the Grantsville sewer system.

Jaime Topham, chairman of the Grantsville Planning and Zoning Commission, said the new master plan does not change any of the current zones.

The planning and zoning commission listened to comments from the public on the General Plan during its Nov. 14 meeting. After making a few changes, it approved the amended plan on Dec. 12.

The General Plan will be linked to the Grantsville City website at grantsvilleut.gov/gcc/.