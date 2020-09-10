Grantsville approves noise variance for concert at UMC

Noise from Utah Motorsports Park should continue until 12:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday mornings because of a drive in roll ‘n rave concert. The concert is planned for Friday and Saturday nights.

Grantsville City approved a variance to its noise ordinance for the two nights so UMC can host the concert. Normally, excessive noise is curtailed by 10 p.m. each night.

Salinda Horrocks, representing UMC, spoke to Grantsville City Council Wednesday night about the request.

“The reason we’re asking for the noise variance is we have some homes that are only one 1 ½ miles from the track. We plan to shut down the event at 12:15,” Horrocks said.

Artists scheduled include Subtronics, Boogie T B2B Dirt Monkey, Squnto, Sodown, Sumthin Sumthin and Kumarion on Friday. Then Riot Ten B2B Sullivan King, Wooli, Kai Wachi, G-Rex, Stuca and Sweet Teeth on Saturday, according to a promotional news release.

The event will be staged similarly to a drive-in movie, with each vehicle occupying a designated 20×18-foot area.

Only vehicle occupants will be allowed in each vehicle’s designated area. The expected attendance will be 2500 attendees or 500 vehicles. Every single person – guests, staff, artists, crew – will be temperature-checked prior to entering the facility. Any body with temperatures over 99.9 degrees Fahrenheit will not be allowed access. In addition, masks are mandatory for everyone outside of a vehicle. The guests and staff are required to maintain social distancing in public areas. A professionally trained cleaning crew at Roll’n Rave will clean and sanitize all high-traffic areas and surfaces, including restrooms hourly.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. each day. A maximum of five people are allowed in each vehicle. You must purchase one ticket per vehicle. Prices range from $200/vehicle/day to $625/vehicle/day for VIP access. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketfairy.com/event/roll-n-rave-drive-in-sep2020/.