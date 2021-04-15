Grantsville approves noise variance for music festival

Three-day electronic dance music may exceed normal noise limits ♦

The Utah Motorsports Campus will kick off a three-day music festival called Singularity on April 30.

Running until May 2, Singularity will host a number of electronic dance music — or EDM — performers. Such acts include Ghost Rydr, 12th Planet, Peekaboo and Control Freak.

In anticipation of the event, Grantsville approved a noise variance to allow performances beyond the excessive noise limitation of 10 p.m., per the city’s ordinance.

During an April 7 city council meeting, UMC event director Salinda Horrocks stressed a desire to avoid disrupting neighboring houses.

“It’s imperative that we plan for those complaints,” she said.

One of the precautions taken will be setting up stages to face south, as opposed to west-facing stages as were in place during some past events.

Last September, UMC hosted a two-day “Roll n’ Rave” which encountered several noise complaints.

The Tooele Transcript Bulletin reported there were about 40 calls made to Grantsville’s dispatch center during the September 2020 event.

“We felt that we had covered the bases, as well as could be expected, for their permit for noise variance, but we were wrong,” Mayor Brent Marshall said at the time. “We will do a better next time looking at these noise issues.”

This year, he requested the Singular festival wrap up at 10 p.m., on its Sunday conclusion. The other nights are scheduled to end some time after Midnight.

“Part of the discussion was that on Sunday people [need] adequate time to get some rest before they go to work,” Marshall said.

In addition to the noise variance, UMC intends to keep in place COVID-19 preventative measures for all who plan to attend.

According to the event’s website, Singularity is a “socially distanced pod experience.”

Masks will be mandatory and worn at all times, with people separated into “pods” to accommodate social distancing guidelines. Additionally, temperature checks will be conducted for everyone who enters the venue, including attendees, artists and staff.

Doors open each day at 2 p.m. and tickets start at $55 per person.