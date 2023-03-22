Grantsville approves pickleball courts

Cherry Street park to be home to 5 pickleball courts ♦

The Grantsville City Council approved the building of pickleball courts during their March 15 meeting at Grantsville City Hall.

The City Council approved a $407,087 agreement with All Courts, LLC, a Provo-based company that specializes in residential and commercial athletic courts, to build five pickleball courts at the city’s Cherry Street Park.

The pickle ball courts will be built on the northeast side of the park with a fence to separate them from the soccer fields to minimize conflicts between using both the soccer fields and the pickle ball courts at the same time.

The courts will be fenced with lighting and an acrylic court surface.

“Hopefully they will be done in time for our July 4th activities,” said Mayor Neil Crichlow. “But their completion is dependent on the weather.”

Pickleball originated in 1965 on an island near Seattle, Washington. Designed to be a game easy enough to learn and play for the whole family, but competitive enough to hold the attention of advanced players. Pickleball has gathered a lot of momentum in the last few years.

The founders of pickleball can’t agree where the name came from. One says it’s from a competition rowing event. Another says it’s named after one of the founder’s dogs that loved to chase the ball.

Tooele City and Stansbury Park have installed pickleball courts.