  • Jake Paxton holds the state championship trophy while his teammates celebrate.
  • Grantsville baseball players pile on each other after winning the state title.
  • Grantsville coach Aaron Perkins holds the state championship trophy as his players applaud.
  • Parker Thomas (22, right) kisses the championship trophy held Jake Paxton.
  • Coy Johnson reacts after winning the title.

May 15, 2018
Grantsville baseball team wins state title

The Grantsville baseball team won its second Class 3A state baseball championship in the past five years on Saturday, defeating the Carbon Dinos 12-4 in the final game of the tournament at Gates Field at Kearns High School.

The Cowboys, who finished with a 25-3 overall record, defeated Carbon twice during the state tournament. They also beat American Leadership Academy, South Sevier and Manti on their way to the title.

For complete coverage of Grantsville’s sixth-ever state baseball title, see Sports.

