Grantsville baseball team wins state title

The Grantsville baseball team won its second Class 3A state baseball championship in the past five years on Saturday, defeating the Carbon Dinos 12-4 in the final game of the tournament at Gates Field at Kearns High School.

The Cowboys, who finished with a 25-3 overall record, defeated Carbon twice during the state tournament. They also beat American Leadership Academy, South Sevier and Manti on their way to the title.

