Grantsville boys and girls basketball compete in 3A state championship tourneys

Grantsville boys basketball defeats Ogden in 3A second round playoff game

Both the Grantsville Cowboys and Ogden Tigers boys basketball team were playing for their playoff lives Friday night, as the two teams squared off at Grantsville High School.

The second-round 3A state championship tournament game marked the third time the two squads met this season, with the teams earning a victory to split the series. In their attempt to break the tie, and advance to the next round of the playoffs, the Cowboys knew they’d have to play a technically sound game and keep pressuring Ogden on both ends of the court.

During Ogden’s 54-45 win on Jan. 18, the Cowboys were outpaced by the Tigers in the second half, getting outscored 27-17 and were ultimately unable to bounce back and lost by nine points. In Grantsville’s win on Feb. 3, it was the Tigers who faltered in the second and fourth quarters and fell 55-49.

On Friday night, both teams played a tightly contested first quarter in which neither team put together a significant lead. After heading into the second quarter trailing 12-14, Grantsville strung together a solid performance and outscored Ogden 21-12 to take a 33-26 lead into the half.

Consistency was the highlight of the Cowboys’ second half, as the team scored 13 points in the remaining two quarters and held Ogden to less than 10 points over the same two frames. Unable to cut into Grantsville’s lead, the Tigers saw their season draw to an end as the Cowboys earned a 59-43 victory to advance.

Forward Gabe Mouritsen led Grantsville in scoring during the game, posting a career-high 29 points which included three 3-point completions.

Up next for Grantsville, the team heads to Southern Utah University to face the Morgan Trojans in a third-round matchup on Feb. 23. Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m.

Cowboys girls basketball soars in past ALA Eagles in first game of 3A girls state tournament

The Grantsvilles girls basketball team headed into the 3A state girls basketball tournament riding high, as a 21-2 record was punctuated with a 15-game winning streak to finish the regular season.

Following their bye, the Cowboys played hosts to the American Leadership Academy Eagles Saturday afternoon for their first matchup of the 2022-23 campaign.

From the opening tip, Grantsville took the game to the Eagles and did not relent. After putting up a double-digit lead in the first quarter, the Cowboys never looked back and finished the first half with a commanding 51-17 lead over ALA.

Despite a less dominant third quarter, during which the Eagles attempted to push back, Grantsville still maintained a large lead heading into the final quarter. With the 35-point rule in effect, the Cowboys utilized the running clock and fended off the Eagles to seal a 69-32 victory.

The win punches Grantsville’s ticket to a showdown Thursday against the Judge Memorial Catholic High Bulldogs at the Southern Utah University campus in Cedar City. Tip off is at 7:30 p.m.