Grantsville boys basketball eliminated after falling short in 3A semifinal game against Manti

During Friday night’s semi final matchup in the 3A boys basketball state championship tournament, the Grantsville Cowboys and Manti Templars sparred for the opportunity to play in Saturday’s title match.

After jumping to an early 12-5 lead, the Cowboys let the Templars catch up and gave up 10-straight points to trail 12-15 heading into the second.

Both teams played a close game in the second, but Manti began padding their lead as the quarter drew on. Heading into the half, the Templars left the court with a 30-21 lead over Grantsville.

Manti allowed Grantsville to score only one point in the first four-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter. And while the Cowboys did put up 10 more points over the remainder of the quarter, the Templars outpaced them and put up 17 points to take a 47-32 lead into the final frame of the game.

In the fourth, the Templars extended the lead to 20 and held the Cowboys at arms reach as the quarter rolled along. This proved too steep of a mountain to overcome and Grantsville fell 49-63 to be eliminated from the tournament.

With the loss, the Cowboys end the season with an 18-7 record and a 6-2 record in their region.