Grantsville breaks ground for $3.6M justice center

Grantsville City Police Chief Kevin Turner called the groundbreaking ceremony for a new $3.6 million justice center on Wednesday afternoon a momentous occasion for the city.

A crowd of local law enforcement officers, city and elected officials, architects and contractors attended the ceremonial beginning of construction for the new 12,947-square-foot facility, which will house the city’s justice court and police department.

Turner said a new police and court building has been on the city books since 1996 and was most recently reviewed in 2013. Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall and Turner began working toward making the facility a reality following the review, resulting in last week’s groundbreaking.

“It took us a long time, hundreds of hours of work over the last two years that has culminated to this point,” Turner said.

Marshall called the beginning of work on the justice center a “monumental deal” for the city.

“I’m not sure how many of us realize that this ceremony does mark a milestone, building a new justice center is an incredible asset for the city of Grantsville,” he said.

The justice center will include a courtroom, a joint service lobby for police and courts, patrol areas, secure interview rooms and a multipurpose training and community room. The police department and justice court are currently housed in City Hall.

“I believe this will be a project that’s going to serve the community for many, many years to come,” Turner said. “And I hope it will be a beacon to the community where we can do training and classes and have community programs where we can come together and keep building our bond and relationship with the citizens of our great city.”

During its Dec. 21 meeting, the Grantsville City Council unanimously approved awarding the construction contract to Hughes Construction of Salt Lake City. The work includes an ancillary building for vehicle and bulk evidence storage, which pushed the project to $75,511.95 over the $3.6 million budget; the additional expense will be covered using public safety impact fees.

The total price tag for the project includes $3.35 million for construction, $42,273 in site preparation and $39,295 in legal and finance fees. City public works crews will save cost by doing some of the prep work on the site.

The justice center will be constructed on Bowery Street, north of the city library. The city received a state Community Impact Board loan for $2.7 million at 2.5 percent interest over 30 years. The city will use $400,000 in public safety impact fees and $500,000 from the general fund’s reserve fund as a down payment.

Both Turner and Marshall spent a portion of their remarks thanking past and present city council members, JRCA architects, Hughes Construction and city finance director Sherrie Broadbent and attorney Joel Linares.

“Grantsville City has needed this building for a long, long time and I’d like to express my thanks to all of those who’ve worked so hard on this project because there’s been many,” Marshall said.

Marshall also invited attendees of the groundbreaking ceremony to the ribbon cutting for the new facility, which is expected to be finished sometime next fall.