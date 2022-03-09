Grantsville celebrates Arbor Day

‘Tree City USA’ ♦

Grantsville City is selling trees to residents to celebrate Arbor Day’s 150th birthday.

Grantsville will purchase trees wholesale for $85 per tree for residents that plan to plant a tree in their yard, or if they plan to plant a tree on their curb the cost is only $42.50, but residents are only able to purchase two trees for their curb.

Those who want to purchase trees for their yard are able to buy an unlimited amount.

“Trees contribute to their environment by providing oxygen, improving air quality, climate amelioration, conserving water, preserving soil, and supporting wildlife,” said Andrea Smith, who is in charge of the tree planting program this year. “During the process of photosynthesis, trees take in carbon dioxide and produce the oxygen we breathe. Five years from now, you’ll wish you had purchased a tree.”

Trees available for purchase include; bur oak, crab apple, dwarf crab apple. Linden, honey locust, Canada red, hackberry, and Zelkova trees.

Those who want to purchase trees can do so at grantsvilleut.gov by filling out the application that is due on March 15. Payment is also due upon turning in the application.

Trees are only available to Grantsville residents.

Tree pickup will be on April 15 from noon to 5 p.m. at Grantsville City Hall.

“The trees come on a big semi,” Smith said. “We get people who help unload the semi, including high school students. There are hundreds of trees at city hall.”

Smith wants to thank all of the volunteers who help with the program.

Grantsville first began the program in 2003, when Smith’s parents, Gary and Janet Fawson presented the idea before the mayor of Grantsville.

The Fawson’s wanted to obtain “Tree City USA” status for Grantsville, which is recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation when a city maintains a tree board or department, has a community tree ordinance, spends at least $2 per capita on urban forestry, and celebrates Arbor Day each year.

“My dad wanted to enhance neighborhoods and create a healthy, urban forest,” Smith said.

Their goal was successful in 2003, when the Foundation recognized Grantsville as a Tree City.

“My dad’s favorite quote was ‘The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago,’” Smith said fondly remembering her dad who has passed away.

Each year, Grantsville Elementary School’s 5th graders participate in a coloring contest where they draw a picture that goes along with the theme each year. In each class, one winner is chosen and they will receive a free tree as a prize.

This year, students will draw and color pictures with the theme “Arbor Day’s 150th Birthday.”

“Students could draw a picture of a birthday party or trees or whatever they want. It’s wide open this year,” Smith explained.