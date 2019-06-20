Grantsville City Council approves $9.7M budget

Employees receive pay increases for cost of living, performance ♦

The Grantsville City Council approved a budget of about $9.7 million during its meeting Wednesday night at City Hall.

The City Council also approved a tax levy rate of 0.002167, which is down from last year’s rate of 0.002326.

The city’s general fund budget tallied about $6.5 million with the water fund at $1.89 million, sewer fund at $1.5 million and garbage fund at $802,000.

The budget includes a 3 percent cost-of-living increase for employees.

Councilman Scott Stice made a motion to approve establishing the compensation of elective, statutory and appointed officers of Grantsville City for the 2019-2020 fiscal year with no increase in City Council members’ stipend. Councilwoman Krista Sparks seconded the motion.

The City Council had discussed giving itself a pay raise that would not go into effect until Jan. 1, 2020.

Annual salary for a City Council member would have increased from $7,027.93 to $7,233.62 starting Jan. 1, 2020.

However, the City Council voted 3-2 to eliminate the increase for the Council and approved increases for city employees.

Council members Stice, Sparks and Jeff Hutchins voted yes on the motion, while Jewel Allen and Neil Critchlow voted no.

Allen said she was in favor of an increase for City Council members.

“It’s not unreasonable to add a little more pay for council members to reflect all the work that a city council member can do in this position,” she said.

She said council members sacrifice time they could have spent with family because of their positions.

Stice said he’s OK with giving full-time city employees a pay raise according to cost of living and job performance, but said council members receive a stipend that is not based on cost of living.

City finance director Sherrie Broadbent said she believed the last time the stipend was increased for city council members was in 2012.

Total revenue from all taxes should generate nearly $4 million. Grantsville expects to receive about $1.53 million from sales tax revenue for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, which is an increase from $1.46 million last year. Property tax revenue will also increase to $1.42 million up from $1.33 million last year.

Other revenues include $327,000 from licenses and permits, $354,000 from intergovernmental revenue, $357,000 from impact fees and $216,000 from contributions and transfers.

Grantsville will also receive $520,000 from the municipal energy sales tax and $120,000 from transit taxes.

Grantsville plans to spend about $2.18 million to operate the police department during the upcoming fiscal year.

General government expenses tally $824,500, judicial $294,000, library $297,150, planning and zoning $215,400, fire department $345,800, animal control $47,300, streets $348,900, Class C roads $795,000, parks and recreation $575,700, community relations $115,250, and cemetery $167,400.

