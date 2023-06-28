Grantsville City Council approves budget

General budget up 3%, no tax increase, tax rate drops ♦

The Grantsville City Council adopted a budget for the 2024 fiscal year that adds staff while lowering the city’s property tax rate during their June 21 meeting at Grantsville City Hall.

The Grantsville City General budget for the 2023-2024 year totals $10,270,200, which is a $306,000 increase over the current 2022-2023 budget of $10,064,200. That’s a $306,000 increase, or 3.0%.

The general budget includes expenses for the justice court, the city library, elections, the police department, fire department, animal control, streets and roads, parks and recreation,human resources, cemetery, the building department, community development, and general government — including city council and other city offices.

The largest source of revenue for the city’s general budget is sales tax. The 2024 budget anticipates $3 million in sales tax revenue compared to the $2.8 million that budgeted in 2023.

The second highest source of revenue is property tax. The city council approved a property tax rate of 0.001294, which is the certified property tax rate for the city — the tax rate that will allow the city to collect the same amount of property tax in 2023 as it did in 2022 plus the additional property tax on new properties that weren’t on the previous year’s tax roll.

Using that certified rate, which is 9% lower than the city’s 2022 property tax rate, Grantsville City will collect about $1.9 million in property tax in 2023, which is $678,254, or 3.8% more than it collected in 2022.

All forms of taxes together — current property tax, delinquent property tax, sales tax, telecommunications tax, municipal energy sales tax, cable franchise, PAR tax and transit tax — total $6.4 million in the 2023-2024 budget. They account for 62% of the general budget. Revenue for the balance of the general fund budget comes for permits, fees, charges for services, grants, state road funds, reimbursements from other governments, interest income and other miscellaneous revenue sources.

The city is reviewing their fees and charges for the building and community development departments. The state auditor told the city that these departments should be self-sufficient, with fees covering actual costs so the cost of growth is shouldered by the city’s taxpayers.

The city’s 2023-2024 budget, as adopted, includes funds for hiring two new full-time police officers, two new full-time public works employees to work in streets and maintenance, one additional full-time librarian, a part-time administrative assistant for the police department and part-time animal control officer.

The general budget also includes a 6% cost of living adjustment for city employees.

In addition to the general budget, Grantsville City has separate funds and budgets for their municipal building authority — which holds the bonds for the fire station, library and justice center, capital projects fund, redevelopment agency, water fund, sewer fund and garbage fund.

The capital projects fund budget was set at $1.2 million compared to $2.9 million for the previous year. Proposed capital projects include Cherry Street Park pickleball courts, cemetery expansion, design for a new animal shelter, water tank cleaning and a ladder, Apple Street water line replacement, water and sewer rate studies, Eastmoor Park improvements and other park improvements.

The water, sewer and garbage funds are generally self-supporting, using revenue they generate from fees, services, and sales along with grants and prior year earnings held in reserve.

“This budget represents many hours of thoughtful consideration of what is best for the City,” said Jesse Wilson, Grantsville City manager. “It represents a collaborative effort of all the department heads, deciding what is a necessity for this next fiscal year.”

The Grantsville City budget, along with audit reports and financial statements, can be viewed at www.grantsvilleut.gov by selecting “Departments” from the top menu bar and then selecting “Finance” from the drop down menu.