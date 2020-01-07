Grantsville City Council members take oath of office

Three of the four newly-elected Grantsville City Council members already have experience serving on the Council, with only one new member in the group.

“I guess I’m the new guy,” said newly-elected City Councilman Darrin Rowberry.

“We need people to step in and fill these positions. We’re not in it for the money,” he said. “I’ve seen lots of people over the years and they have taken their turn and tried to make Grantsville a better place. Hopefully, I can do the same and I look forward to the next four years.”

Rowberry, along with City Council incumbents Jewell Allen and Jeff Hutchins, were sworn in to serve four-year terms, and City Council incumbent Krista Sparks was sworn in a two-year term at a ceremony at noon Monday at Grantsville City Hall. They were sworn in by Grantsville Justice Court Presiding Judge Ronald Elton.

Allen and Sparks have each served fours years on the City Council and Hutchins has served one year replacing Tom Tripp who was elected to a seat on the Tooele County Commission. Sparks will finish out what would have been Tripp’s final two years.

“I would like to thank everybody for the opportunity to serve another term,” Allen said. “I really enjoyed getting to see what it’s like on this side of government. As a citizen I always cared about the community, but seeing it from this side makes the whole experience stand out.”

Sparks said her family has lived in Grantsville for generations.

“I’ve been a lifelong resident and there’s no better place in the world to live than in Grantsville, Utah,” Sparks said. “I’ll believe that until the day I die. It’s nice to see how things work on the other side. I think everybody should take time to serve in some capacity whether it’s volunteering or running for election.”

Hutchins said serving on the City Council is a way to give back to the community.

“I’ve always felt it is important to give back,” he said. “You can give back in a number of different ways whether volunteering or serving in other ways. This is my opportunity, that is how I have looked at it. I love the community; I love where we live. I’ve always been proud to say I’m from Grantsville.”

Hutchins said there are great people serving Tooele County, Grantsville City and working for Grantsville City.

“I’m just blown away at all the good things these people are doing to provide service and make Grantsville a great place to live,” he said.

Tooele County Commissioner Kendall Thomas spoke briefly prior to the swearing-in.

He said the commissioners have developed a “team relationship” with Grantsville, thanks to the efforts of Mayor Brent Marshall and the Grantsville City Council.

“We’re excited about this relationship and want to continue to do good things not only for Grantsville, Tooele, Stockton and other communities, but Tooele County as a whole,” Thomas said. “What I preach is that we are ‘Team Tooele County.’ It’s a great place to live and we care about our neighborhoods.”

Marshall said Grantsville and the County have had a good working relationship during the past year.

“When Kendall was campaigning, he asked what we should accomplish in the first 100 days. I told him we should settle the lawsuit. It took 10 months not 100 days, but we did get through that,” the mayor said.

Marshall said many neat and interesting things should transpire in Grantsville during the next few months.

“There are always plenty of land-use items and we have a general plan that will be coming forward,” he said.