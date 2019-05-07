Grantsville City Council OKs tentative $6.4M budget

Grantsville City plans to increase employee wages by 2.5 % as part of its 2019-20 fiscal year budget, Mayor Brent Marshall announced at last Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

“We have about 57 employees and an overall payroll of just over $1 million altogether,” Marshall said in an interview Monday.

He said he was unsure whether city council members would also receive a pay increase.

“Right now the budget is tentative until we receive the certified tax rate,” Marshall said. “There will be no tax increase for our residents.”

Grantsville’s next fiscal year budget that takes effect July 1 will come in at about $6.4 million, the mayor said during last week’s City Council meeting.

The City Council adopted a tentative budget at its meeting Wednesday, and also adopted a date and time for a public hearing and adopting the final budget. A public hearing will be held on June 5 at 7 p.m. and the final budget will be adopted during the City Council meeting on June 19 at 7 p.m.

Marshall said a major expense in running the City is funding the police department. A budget worksheet shows the police department fund at close to $2.18 million, or about one-third of the budget.

Expenses for general government operations account for about $824,500. Other expenses include Class C roads $795,000, Parks and Recreation $525,700, Fire Department $345,800, library expenses $297,150, judicial expenses $294,000, planning and zoning $215,400, inspections $284,050, cemetery $167,400, community relations $115,250 along with other smaller funds.

“The city budget is the most important policy action taken by the City Council,” Marshall said at the meeting. “When properly followed it allows us to move forward with the vision we have for our community.

“I’m happy to report that revenues are increasing in Grantsville,” he added. “I wish to keep a tight rein on our expenses as we always have. We must live within our means while planning for the future.”

Marshall said some significant additions to the budget this year include repaving the parking lot at City Hall, City Council room upgrades with new chairs, adding a public works employee and an animal control officer, and making one part-time court employee a full-time employee.

The mayor said the City plans to purchase an asphalt chipper to turn deteriorating asphalt into reusable material and to reduce its need to use outside contractors for resurfacing roads.

He said new sewer sampling equipment will be bought to keep the sewer system compliant with regulations.

The budget includes new radios for the fire department, a new lawnmower and a truck for public works. He said playground equipment will be purchased to correct safety deficiencies, including new playground surfacing at Cherry Street Park. A dog park is planned for Lincoln Park on Clark Street.

Additional fencing is also planned for the cemetery.

The mayor mentioned that new sidewalks will be installed soon on the north side of Durfee Street from Center Street to Cooley Street, and on the south side of Durfee Street from Quirk Street to Willow Street.

Grantsville City received grants to help pay for the new sidewalks.

“We also will be coming forward soon with a list of road repairs for this year. The jury is still out on which roads,” the mayor said.

“I’m honored to work alongside our skilled City employees and I’m grateful to the City Council for their many hours of service,” Marshall said during his preliminary budget presentation.

Marshall said he, department heads, and City finance director Sherrie Broadbent have been working on the budget since January.

“We had a full day’s meeting in February with the directors and numerous work meetings with the City Council on the budget,” Marshall said. “It’s one of the most important documents we work on all year.”