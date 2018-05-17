Grantsville City Council reviews $5.7 million tentative budget

The Grantsville City Council reviewed the city’s $5.7 million tentative budget during its work session Wednesday evening.

Grantsville City finance director Sherrie Broadbent walked the council through the various department budgets during the 90-minute meeting, which preceded the business meeting at 7 p.m. Among the discussion points was the $212,500 increase in the police department budget.

Broadbent said the increase includes hiring an additional officer and moving an officer from part-time bailiff duty to full-time police work. She said the cost of a new officer, including salary, benefits and equipment, is about $100,000.

The department is hiring an additional officer to provide better backup, according to Broadbent. Officers on overnight shifts can be put in dangerous situations if they’re waiting for backup from other law enforcement agencies, said Grantsville City Attorney Brett Coombs.

“The reason for the officer is not to get more money for fines, it is to have safety for officers,” Broadbent said.

Some equipment purchases will be split between several department budgets which use it. A new Ford F-550 will be split between the Class C roads, water and sewer funds and a vacuum trailer will be halved between the water and sewer budgets.

The city will also set aside $2,500 for an employee safety program, which is required by the city’s insurance provider. The money would cover incentives such as a raffle system for employees who submit safety suggestions and have no workplace accidents.

The city had nine workers comp claims in 2017 and 12 in 2016, Broadbent said. The city had no workers comp claims in 2015. Broadbent said the majority of the recent claims have been through the police and fire departments, which included injuries suffered during training.

The city council is expected to vote on the city’s final budget on June 20.