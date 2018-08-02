Grantsville City Council tables 128-acre rezone

A rezone of 128 acres was tabled and another developer withdrew a proposed general plan amendment during the Grantsville City Council meeting Wednesday night.

The 128-acre rezone, located at approximately 750 S. Quirk St., would have changed the property from agricultural to residential use, with a minimum lot size of a half acre. An early concept plan called for a tentative 195 lots, but did not include two parks, which would need to be built for water retention.

During its July 12 meeting, the Grantsville City Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezone based on the future land use map, but commissioners expressed concerns about the condition and narrow width of Hale and Quirk streets.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the property’s developer, Scott Yermish, said Quirk and Hale streets would be widened in the footprint of the development and a traffic impact study would be done.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, several residents expressed concerns with the Quirk Street rezone and large-scale development in general.

Kerri Anderson said she purchased her home, which is adjacent to the Quirk Street property, due to its location among lots of an acre or more.

“I specifically looked at what would potentially be there when I spent the money to build my home,” Anderson said. “This was not it.”

Anderson also expressed concerns about increased traffic from the proposed homes on Quirk and Hale streets, which already have a lot of school traffic on them.

Resident Debbie Spilman said the city is growing fast and advised caution.

“To grow a city, we have got to grow in a responsible, well-planned out procedure and we just need to have the master plan updated and completed,” Spilman said.

Other residents mentioned road condition, water availability and school capacity as concerns with the proposed development.

Grantsville City Councilman Tom Tripp said the property in question was previously owned by the Larry Miller family and their plans for the property went through various iterations. Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall said the Miller proposals for the property were controversial and they had requested a number of variances.

With nearby agricultural land and large lots, Grantsville City Councilman Neil Critchlow questioned the development’s fit in that part of the city. Yermish said it’s possible the lots closest to existing properties may need to be larger due to elevation, as much as three-quarters of an acre.

Grantsville City Councilwoman Krista Sparks brought up the city’s master plan, which is currently being redone, a process that could take nine months.

“I hesitate right now on any zone changes because we’re in the middle of going through the master plan,” Sparks said.

Tripp said the developers wouldn’t be able to rezone the property for two years if the council denied the proposal. He made a motion to table a decision on the proposed rezone until the end of the year while the city waits on the updated master plan. The motion to table the rezone was approved by a 4-0 vote, with Grantsville City Councilwoman Jewel Allen absent.

A general plan amendment and rezone of 9.53 acres at 410 S. Center St. from low-density residential to medium-density residential was pulled by its developer during the meeting. Derek Ellis of Mountain Vista Development withdrew the requested changes to the property following public comment against the proposal.

The planning commission recommended denial of the general plan amendment during its July 12 meeting.

“Given the comments here, I think we’ll just continue with the conforming use,” Ellis said.

During the council reports portion of the meeting, Grantsville City Councilman Scott Stice commended residents for speaking up about the proposed rezone and general plan amendment during the public comment portion of the meeting.

“You’ve seen today what happens when your voices are heard,” Stice said.