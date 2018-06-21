Grantsville City Council unanimously approves tax rate and $5.7M budget

The Grantsville City Council unanimously approved a $5.7 million final budget during its meeting Wednesday evening.

The final budget represents a $362,250 increase over the 2017-18 budget, an uptick of 6.35 percent. The city’s certified tax rate decreased, however, from .002542 in 2017-18 to .002326.

Grantsville City residents shouldn’t see an increase in their tax bill this year, though growth is expected to increase the city’s property tax haul by $65,389 to $1.3 million.

“Our property tax assessment hasn’t been adjusted this year, so no one’s taxes should actually go up,” Councilman Scott Stice said.

“On behalf of Grantsville City,” Councilman Tom Tripp added.

The budget allocates an additional $212,500 to the city’s police department, which includes hiring an additional officer and moving another officer from part-time bailiff duty to full-time police work.

City employees will receive a 2-percent cost-of-living adjustment and eligible employees will average a 1-percent merit raise, though there will be no change to employees’ 401K.

The city council voted to approve the raises, but excluded themselves from any raise. The council was expected to receive the cost-of-living adjustment but removed it at Wednesday’s meeting.

Stice said he didn’t believe the council should get a raise, which would have amounted to $12 per month per council member. The city council will make $7,151 per council member during the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Councilwoman Jewel Allen said she didn’t care for a raise but argued it would be better to make smaller raises to avoid a more significant raise all at once in the future. She also suggested comparing the city council’s salaries to those in similar communities.

“I think it’s OK to raise it because it’s an across-the-board raise for the staff and elected officials,” Allen said.

The city council also approved amendments to the 2017-18 budget for the city’s public works department to include the purchase of a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck for $27,700 on state bid and $5,300 to repair the engine of a 2013 Dodge Ram that had failed.