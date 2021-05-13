Grantsville City gets police dog

The Grantsville City Police Department has purchased a new police dog after their last one retired a few years ago.

The dog’s name is Ludo and he is a mix between a German Shepherd and a Belgian Malinois.

“He is beautiful!” said Grantsville City Police Chief Jacob Enslen.

Ludo was purchased by the department in the beginning of January from Right Hand K-9, a dog training company based out of West Haven, but he is originally from Slovakia.

He was purchased with a grant from the National Police Dog Foundation and a donation from Rocky Mountain Power.

The police dog’s training began on Jan. 11.

Ludo had to go through almost three months of training to become Grantsville’s police dog.

“He is trained in narcotic detection,” said Ludo’s handler Kelsie Creek, who is also a patrol officer. “He is also trained in patrol work. That’s like biting and apprehending.”

Ludo will help officers get out of dangerous situations.

“There are a lot of situations law enforcement officers find themselves in where they are at great risk and where we may be at a tactical disadvantage,” Enslen said. “A K9 might help tilt the situation in our favor a little more and gives us options, so that we don’t necessarily have to go into a place where we are trying to apprehend someone, they know we are coming, but we don’t know where they are at. That’s dangerous because if they want to hurt you, you’re already at a disadvantage but with a K9 you can even the playing field a little bit.”

Ludo will also be busy helping out with presentations, according to Enslen.

“One of the good things about canines is they are also good for presentations,” he said. “We can use them to build public relations, you know? We can go and show what the dog can do and it creates an opportunity for us to interact with the public and show them all the skills we’ve developed through hard work with the dog.”

A lot of money goes into having a K9, according to Enslen.

“There is a lot of equipment that goes along with a K9,” he said. “We have to have a special kennel inside of the vehicle, a kennel where he resides, leashes, and dog food, and there’s a pretty good list of stuff he needs.”

The Police Department will pay for everything Kudo needs from the city’s beer tax fund and the Tooele County Major Crimes Task Force will also help out.

Although Grantsville City has had three other police dogs in the past, this is the first time they have trained a dog from the ground up.

“This will be the first time we have had a dog for the lifetime of their career — one that didn’t start somewhere else,” Creek stated.

The police department worked to get a new K9 for two years after their last dog, Apollo retired.

Currently Ludo is 93 pounds and is still growing.

“Ludo is very young and he has big paws,” said Enslen. “We expect him to get a lot bigger but he’s already fairly good size.”

The police dog will work for seven to 10 years.

“These dogs are a great force multiplier,” said Enslen. “I would love it if each officer could have a K9. These dogs are an automatic backup.”