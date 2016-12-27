Grantsville City Hall receives clean audit

City awarded result in council meeting, earned highest opinion possible of 2016 fiscal year by external auditing company ♦

Grantsville City got another clean audit report with the result for the 2016 fiscal year presented during last Wednesday’s city council meeting.

Spencer Hintze from Gilbert & Stewart, CPA, of Provo, presented the results of the audit, which gave an unmodified opinion on the city’s finances, which is the highest opinion the city could receive and indicates there are no errors or discrepancies in the city’s finances.

“We came to the conclusion through all the work we do, working with the city … and everything looks great,” Hintze said.

The city’s net position, which calculates the difference between its assets and liabilities, increased by $621,869 in fiscal year 2016. Grantsville also saw positive changes in net position in its water, sewer and garbage funds over the past year.

The city’s total governmental activity assets rose from $18.3 million to $18.8 million in the past year, while its total liabilities rose from $4.97 million to $5.2 million.

Grantsville City received $59,118 less revenue than budgeted, but expenditures were $476,412 less than budgeted.

The city has $1 million in unassigned general fund balance, which can be used for spending at the government’s discretion.

Hintze had high praise for city employees and said there was no evidence of material weaknesses in internal control, though the audit report does not include an opinion on internal controls.