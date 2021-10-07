Grantsville City hikes police pay

City Council approves adding a new officer ♦

First Tooele City, then Tooele County and now Grantsville City is taking action on law enforcement pay in what has been called a “wage war.”

Grantsville City is no exception to the recent battle for law enforcement pay along the Wasatch Front that has seen experienced officers leaving one agency for another for higher pay, according to Grantsville City Police Chief Jacob Enslen.

At Enslen’s request, the Grantsville City Council approved two items on their agenda on Wednesday night to help retain officers and provide quality service to Grantsville citizens.

The Grantsville City Council approved a request for a temporary pay increase for patrol officers and detectives and the creation of one additional position for a patrol officer.

Grantsville City will use American Recovery Plan Act — the federal COVID-19 relief act known as “ARPA” — funds to boost pay for patrol officers and detectives by $340 per pay period until the end of the fiscal year.

The increase amounts to an average hourly raise of $4.25 per hour, according to Enslen.

The high end of the starting pay for a new Grantsville City police officer is around $20 per hour.

Tooele City recently bumped their salary for new officers to $25.07 to be competitive with other agencies along the Wasatch Front.

The Tooele County Council approved in September a one-time $6,000 retention bonus for Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers, and dispatchers. Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer also presented a request for 2022 that included an increase in deputy’s pay to equal the salary that Tooele City recently adopted for their new police officers.

In an answer to a rhetorical question about where Salt Lake City will find officers to fill their shortage of over 50 officers, Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall said, “They get them from us.”

Marshall said the temporary pay increase is a “stop gap” measure to allow the new administration and council time to decide how the city can meet the challenge to pay officers an equitable wage.

The temporary increase has a limit of $25,000 per employee. The city will set aside $150,000 of the $1.4 million of ARPA funds that the city will receive to fund the increase.

The Grantsville City Council also approved the creation of a position for one additional officer for the police department.

“Our police officers are getting burned out working a lot of overtime,” Enslen said.

Keeping at least two officers on duty at all times so a backup is readily available has required officers to pull a lot of extra shifts, according to Enslen.

