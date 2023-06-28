Grantsville City hosts Fourth of July events

Pageants, sports tournaments, parade, park activities, and car show ♦

Grantsville City has many events planned for the Fourth of July celebration this year. Their theme is “We are Grantsville.”

The city’s Fourth of July celebration began on Thursday, June 22 with the Miss Grantsville Pageant. The pageant took place at 6 p.m. at Grantsville High School. At the end of the pageant, Tylie Hancock was crowned as Miss Grantsville, Adela Mulford was crowned as the first attendant, and Jaidyn Wilder was given the title of second attendant.

On Saturday, June 24, a jackpot horse show was held at the city rodeo grounds at 9 a.m. This week’s celebration will begin on Wednesday, June 28, where three pageants will take place in the Grantsville High School auditorium at 6 p.m.

The first pageant is Tiny Miss Grantsville and will feature contestants ages two to five years old. Little Miss Grantsville will take place next and feature first to fifth graders. Miss Teen Grantsville will close out the evening featuring seventh to 11th graders. This year there are over 45 girls competing.

“Our goal is to be a feeder program into the Miss Grantsville pageant,” Janna Jensen, program coordinator said.

“This gives the younger girls an opportunity in our community to compete in a pageant,” Grantsville Mayor Neil Critchlow said. “It’s so much fun to watch.”

Also on Wednesday evening, there will be a pickleball tournament. It will take place at the Grantsville High School tennis courts across from the high school. Youth ages eight to 15 will register at 6 p.m. and play at 6:30 p.m.; Those 16-49 will register at 6:30 p.m. and play at 7 p.m.; and those over 50 will register at 7:30 p.m. and play at 8 p.m.

“It really is fun to watch these tournaments,” Critchlow said. “We will line the tennis courts to make them the same size as pickleball courts.”

On Friday, June 30, there will be a volleyball tournament at the Cherry Street Park soccer field. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. and the game will start at 5:30 p.m. The tournament will be co-ed.

A home run derby will be held on Saturday, July 1 at the baseball fields near the high school. The derby will begin at 9 a.m. Those interested in playing should show up at 8:30 a.m. to sign up.

There will be a soccer tournament at the Cherry Street Park soccer field beginning at 1 p.m. for those 12 and under. Although the games begin at 1 p.m., those interested should show up at 12:30 p.m. for registration. Those 13 and older should arrive at 4:30 p.m. to register and games will begin at 5 p.m. A dusk to dawn tennis tournament will also be held near the high school at the tennis courts. It will begin at dusk and end at 7 p.m.

On Monday, July 3, there will be a basketball tournament inside Grantsville Elementary School in the gymnasium. Grades three through eight will register at 5 p.m. and begin playing shortly after. Grades nine and older to adults will register at 7 p.m. and play shortly after. To participate in tournaments, there will be a fee of $5-10.

All fees collected for tournament registration will go towards funding sports programs at the high school. To pre-register for the tournaments, visit grantsvilleut.gov.

On the morning of July 4, there will be a mountain man breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the fire station. The breakfast will consist of pancakes, eggs, hash browns, and breakfast meat. The cost will be $8. Those who bring a canned item donation for the University of Utah Burn Clinic will receive $1 off. At the breakfast there will also be face painting for a minimum of a $1 donation.

There will also be a flag raising ceremony at the fire station at 8 a.m. The annual Grantsville City 5K Scholarship Run will take place at 7:30 a.m. beginning at Grantsville High School with a kid’s fun run for those 12 and under beginning at 7 a.m. Those interested can sign up at grantsvilleut.gov.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will travel east on Main Street, turn south on Quirk, turn west on Cherry Street, and travel north into the Grantsville High School parking lot. After the parade, there will be a car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cherry Street Park.

“The car show is one of the largest in the state,” Critchlow said. “They do such a fabulous job with this.”

There will also be a talent show at the park from 12:30-3 p.m. Those interested in signing up for the talent show should visit the city website. There is no registration fee. From 1-5 p.m., there will be vendors, bounce houses, food trucks, and games at the park. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at the park.

“We do the Fourth of July the way it’s supposed to be done,” Critchlow said. “It’s small-town stuff, but it’s so much fun.”