Grantsville City inters 2020 in time capsule

Historic Commission buries time capsule in same location as 1934 capsule ♦

The Grantsville Historic Preservation Commission buried a time capsule on Sept. 26, 2020 to replace one that was buried in 1934 by Farrel Sandberg.

Sandberg buried his time capsule to celebrate the placement of a monument on what was then the Grantsville First Ward LDS Church building on the corner of Clark and Cooley streets.

On that day in 1934, a few members of the public, including Farrel Sandberg and his family, placed coins and other documents into a honey bucket that was then buried.

In December 2004, Sanberg’s capsule was unearthed and the contents were extracted and displayed to the public at the annual Grantsville Sociable the following year.

The contents of the newly buried time capsule are very unique to the year of 2020. They included a mask, Transcript Bulletin articles about the COVID-19 pandemic, the earthquake that occurred in March, and Grantsville High School sports games.

Also included in the capsule are menus of Grantsville restaurants, current photos of Main Street, a photo of the current members of the Grantsville Historic Preservation Commission, and a note to the future written by the commission.

The 2020 capsule also contains a book detailing historic attractions in the County, a Grantsville lapel pin, a presidential coin, a $2 bill, a booklet published by the commission last year detailing historic structures in Grantsville, and a book about Hilda Erickson.

They also included in the capsule a USB thumbdrive in a ruggedized, waterproof casing containing digital scans of some of the buried physical documents, historic photos, videos that Clint Thomsen produced for the cancelled 2020 Old Folks Sociable, and records of local historian Craig Anderson detailing the history of Grantsville.

For the 2020 ceremonial burial of the time capsule, in addition to the members of the Grantsville Historic Preservation Commission, there were several other citizens in attendance.

“We tentatively plan to unseal our capsule in 20 years, but that’s not set in stone,” said Clint Thomsen of the Grantsville Historic Preservation Commission. “Some in attendance for the burial suggested we go longer — perhaps 50 years.’’

The time capsule that was buried in 1934 was recovered as something of an afterthought.

When Farrel Sandberg was in Grantsville on a visit in 2004 he decided to dig it up and see if it was where they left it. It was buried deep, and difficult to find, but indeed it was still there.

This current capsule is not just for fun or as a celebration like theirs was, but is a conscious addition to preserving the history of Grantsville for years to come, according to Thomsen.

The new time capsule was buried in the same place as the previous time capsule, at the base of the monument on the northwest corner of the old Grantsville Church.