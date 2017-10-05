Grantsville City OKs 180-day moratorium on new subdivisions

But measure doesn’t affect projects currently under review by city ♦

The Grantsville City Council approved a 180-day moratorium on approval of new subdivisions, multiple unit residential facilities and planned unit developments during its meeting Wednesday night.

The city council previously set aside a possible moratorium during an Aug. 29 work meeting over concerns about lawsuits from developers.

The moratorium reviewed at Wednesday’s meeting would not affect developments currently in process and Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall said the city does not have any pending subdivision applications at this time.

Under the moratorium, the city will accept applications on the restricted development types, but will not review, process or consider the applications until the moratorium ends.

In the moratorium, the city council cited updating its general plan and subdivision regulations as a reason for the halt on new developments. It also said the city council found there was “ample supply of available land” already approved for residential development.

In the public hearing for the moratorium, resident Susan Johnsen expressed support for the moratorium so the city could review its master plan to maintain its small town, agricultural feel and avoid becoming a bedroom community for Salt Lake.

“As we add just unbridled growth, I think we become like any other suburb and any other city in any part of the USA,” Johnsen said. “If that’s what we want to be then fair enough, but I think we need to at least take a look at maybe being something different.”

Councilman Tom Tripp made a motion to remove the first paragraph in the moratorium, which cited wastewater service concerns as a reason for halting development, which passed unanimously.

Following Tripp’s amendment, councilman Neil Critchlow motioned to approve the moratorium with an expanded 180-day term, the maximum allowed under state law. Grantsville City Attorney Brett Coombs said the city’s moratorium would not satisfy conditions for an extension and it would be easier to reduce the 180 day moratorium instead.

“We’re not going to drag our feet on this, we’re going to be out here and get this done,” Critchlow said.

Councilman Mike Colson said the city would still collect building permit fees and other revenue from the subdivisions in development now, which would mitigate the financial impact of the moratorium on the city.

The moratorium passed by a 4-1 vote, with Tripp voting against the proposal solely on the length of the term.