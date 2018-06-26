Grantsville City OKs additional $51K for exploratory well

The Grantsville City Council approved a change order for $51,392 toward the drilling of an exploratory well near the site of the existing North Well during its meeting on June 20.

The change order came on top of the contracted price of $120,765 with Aqua Engineering, who provides the city’s engineering services. It included $32,000 toward drilling efforts to attempt to stabilize the existing well borehole and $1,500 in cement installed for stabilization.

Also included in the change order was $1,722 to abandon the existing well borehole, after the upper 140 feet could not be stabilized.

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall said the exploratory well is about 12 feet from the existing North Well site, and is about 1,000 feet deep. Both rotary and cable rigs were used to drill the new test borehole.

The council approved the change order after it was agreed to by Marshall, which Councilman Tom Tripp pointed out during last Wednesday’s meeting.

“I’m OK with what happened, but it would have been better, I think, if we would have had an emergency, on-the-phone approval,” Tripp said. “It’s better to approve it ahead, than approve it after it’s happened.”

The city has not paid for the exploratory well or any of the work by Aqua Engineering on the well or change order yet, according to Grantsville City Finance Director Sherrie Broadbent.