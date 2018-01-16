Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Members of American Warriors in Action, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Grantsville City Police Department Honor Guard, take part in a flag ceremony outside the new Grantsville City Justice Center during the facility’s grand opening and dedication Thursday evening.
  • Grantsville Police Chief Jacob Enslen and Mayor Brent Marshall hold the flag before it is raised over the new Grantsville City Justice Center.
  • Retired Grantsville City Police Chief Kevin Turner speaks to a crowd inside the center
  • FRANCIE AUFDEMORTE/TTB PHOTO Judge Ronald L. Elton gives a few remarks after adminestering the oath of office to the Grantsville City Police Department at the Grantsville City Justice Center dedication and grand opening on Thursday evening.
  • Grantsville Police Officer Alison Peterson and Sgt. Rhonda Fields read the law enforcement code of ethics during the oath of office ceremony held in the Grantsville City Justice Center courtroom
  • The flag raising ceremony and open house marked the official opening of the justice center for the community.
  • Officer Robert Sager stops in the justice center’s gym, which gives officers a safe and convenient place to workout.
  • Officer Morgan Swensen stops at a framed display of patches from other police departments while leading a tour.
  • Officer Michael Watkins begins a tour for Boy Scout Troop 4312 at the new justice center.

January 16, 2018
Grantsville City opens new $3.6M justice center to community

The new home for the Grantsville City police department and justice court received a grand welcome from the community last Thursday, with dozens in attendance for the dedication ceremony.

The unveiling of the $3.6 million Grantsville City Justice Center began with a flag ceremony in front of the facility, organized by the Grantsville City Police Department officers and members of veteran groups American Warriors in Action and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

At the end of the ceremony, the Grantsville High School Advanced Choir sang the national anthem.

Once the ceremony retreated into the new building, the crowd spilled out of the multipurpose room and into the hallway. Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall gave opening remarks, describing the improved safety, security and working conditions offered by the new facility.

“This new center will enable law enforcement to take its services to a higher level,” Marshall said.

Among those in attendance was Kevin Turner, the former Grantsville City police chief, who oversaw the planning and early stages of construction on the justice center before his retirement last February. Turner is now the police chief in Ferndale City, Washington.

In his remarks, Turner said he promised to be at the justice center dedication and wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

“This beautiful building was a great team effort by many people over the span of 22 years,” Turner said.

Remarks were also given by Jim Peters, State of Utah Justice Court Administrator, who mentioned a long-ago Deseret News article, which described the city as having public buildings that were a credit to their people.

“As we gather tonight to celebrate the completion of this new justice center, how true it is,” Peters said.

The crowd that arrived for the dedication, next stepped inside the new justice court, which previously shared space with the Grantsville City Council. Grantsville Justice Court Judge Ronald Elton described the new courtroom as a significant upgrade.

“We didn’t have the best of facilities in the old City Hall,” Elton said. “We had to make some great allowances and it was not really conducive to the effective promotion of justice and we’ll do that here.”

Following the ceremonies and remarks, Grantsville City police officers gave guided tours of the building to those in attendance. The Grantsville City Justice Center was completed in December and the police department and court moved into the facility shortly thereafter.

Steve Howe

Latest posts by Steve Howe (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top