Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Sgt. Lydon Allred presents Lt. Robert Sager the 2018 Officer of the Year award on Tuesday night at the Grantsville Police Departrment’s awards banquet.
  • Sgt. Lydon Allred holds the Grantsville Police Department Chief’s Award he was presented at the awards banquet by Chief Jacob Enslen
  • Grantsville Police Department Chief Jacob Enslen presents Officer Cody Painter with the Patrol Division Chief’s Award.
  • Grantville Mayor Brent Marshall selected Chief Jacob Enslen as the recipient of the Mayor’s Award at the annual Grantsville City Police Department’s awards banquet.

May 31, 2018
Grantsville City PD holds annual awards banquet

The Grantsville City Police Department honored its officers for their contributions in the past year at an awards banquet Tuesday evening. 

The awards banquet was held in the community room of the new Grantsville City Justice Center, which was completed last year. Attendees had a barbecue dinner before the awards presentation and a video montage recapping the year. 

Some of the awards were voted on by the department, while others were nominated, or selected by city administration. 

Grantsville City Police Chief Enslen broke with tradition, giving out two Chief’s Awards during the ceremony Tuesday night. 

The first was presented to Sgt. Lydon Allred, who moved to the patrol division from investigations. 

“We’re seeing great things from our patrol under his leadership,” Enslen said. “… He’s got us moving in the right direction.” 

The second Chief’s Award went to Officer Cody Painter, in recognition of his department-leading statistics in DUI arrests and drug busts. 

“He is impressing, especially with the number of DUIs that he keeps getting in the city,” Enslen said. “He’s doing a lot for us.”

Painter received several other awards and commendations for his contributions, including the Superman DUI/Drug Award, Super NARC Award, and an accommodation for the largest drug bust in Grantsville City history.

Lt. Robert Sager was recognized as the Officer of the Year and received the Attorney’s Award. Another multiple award winner was Officer Michael Watkins, who received the Superman Award and Crime Prevention Award.

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall presented the Mayor’s Award to Enslen, citing his work since taking over the department and on the completion of the justice center. 

Officers Jake Stewart and Morgan Swensen received the Community Service Award, and Officer Jeremy Watkins was recognized as the Community Service Hero. 

The Life-saving Award was presented to Sgt. Rhonda Fields and the Citizen’s Award was given to Painter and Officer Jake Stewart.

 

Steve Howe

