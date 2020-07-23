Grantsville City plan to hire full-time engineer

Grantsville City seeks to hire a full-time civil engineer responsible for the planning and design of the city’s infrastructure needs.

“With the fees we’ve had to pay the last couple of years on engineering it would be cheaper for the CIty to have a full-time engineer. We could save between $50,000 to $100,000 a year,” said Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall.

The City currently contracts with Aqua Engineering for services.

“We could still use Aqua Engineering for projects, but there are a lot of technical things now that need the stamp of approval of an engineer. For example, we needed an engineer to work with us on the Donner Reed Museum project,” the mayor said.

Grantsville City Council approved a job description for the position at its meeting last week.

Duties would include planning, construction, repair, operations and maintenance of the municipal infrastructure including but not limited to the street, water distribution, sanitary sewer and storm sewer systems as well as various City facilities.

The Grantsville City Engineer must be a registered engineer with the Utah Department of Occupational and Professional Licensing (DOPL) and have a current professional engineering license. Five years minimum previous work experience preferred in planning, design, permitting and construction of municipal infrastructure and facilities which provides the skills and abilities to perform the job.

Candidates must possess a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from an accredited four-year college or university. Candidates must be a licensed Professional Engineer in Utah.

Compensation is $80,000-$120,000 depending on experience. This is a salaried position. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, life insurance, retirement and 401K, and paid time off.