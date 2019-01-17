Grantsville City relaxes cemetery decoration policy during winter

The Grantsville City Council voted on Wednesday night to relax its decoration standards in the city cemetery during the winter months.

The amendment to the Grantsville City’s existing cemetery code permits “winter wreaths and other artificial decorations” between Nov. 1 and March 15. The decorations must fit within the cemetery lot boundaries and cannot exceed 36 inches in height.

The code amendment also requires all decorations be removed by March 15, or they will be gathered and thrown out by the city’s public works department. Any decorations with “spikes, takes, or sharp edges” are not allowed and will be removed immediately.

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall said the change will allow people to put decorations on their lot during winter months, when they will not interfere with mowing and other landscape maintenance.

“But it’s so that they can put a Christmas tree or things like that,” Marshall said. “No big metal signs, no glass, no ceramic, that sort of stuff.”

Other exceptions to the city’s cemetery decoration policy include the week following the burial and on Memorial Day weekend.

City Councilwoman Jewel Allen asked about the decision to include language that said decorations would be disposed of on March 15, or if they violated the city code. Marshall said items from a Nov. 1 clean-up at the cemetery were catalogued and made available for retrieval.

Allen asked if the language in the amendment should be altered to reflect the fact items are not generally thrown away immediately, but Marshall questioned how long to hold onto items.

“If they know they can put something that’s going to be not permitted there, they’re going to do it because they know, ‘Well, I can put it up and then I can go pick it back up,’” Marshall said.

Marshall said other municipal cemeteries remove items that violate their cemetery policy and dispose of them immediately, without cataloguing or holding them.

“It’s just a hard time for people where you just say, ‘That’s the rule,’” Allen said.

Resident Todd Stewart said he doesn’t think the public works department should have the extra responsibility of holding onto items that violate the cemetery code.

“If you drop something off at a grave site, it doesn’t fit, expect it to be thrown away,” Stewart said. “Everybody appreciates that you’re not throwing it away, that you’re saving it, that people can come pick it up. That’s great, but as far as an actual written directive, I don’t feel we need it, personally.”

Grantsville City residents were notified last September they had until Nov. 1 to remove any objects in violation of city code.

Among the decorations prohibited by city code are glass or other breakable containers, any objects not kept on the headstone, or any objects that “become faded, worn, weathered, or otherwise unsightly.”

The code also makes it unlawful to plant shrubs, trees, flowers or other plants; it is similarly unlawful to place decorative stones, place monuments or markers, or any permanent structures upon any cemetery lot without approval from the city.

Wires, sticks, pegs, pinwheels and iron rods are also prohibited in the cemetery.

The enforcement of the existing cemetery code followed a discussion at the Aug. 15 Grantsville City Council meeting, in which Marshall described the difficulties employees faced watering and mowing grass due to some gravesite decorations.

At the Sept. 19 City Council meeting, several residents requested leniency or a change to the code to permit some decorations.

When someone applies for a burial plot at the Grantsville City Cemetery, the application form includes language that requires they agree to comply with the rules and regulations of the city. The city’s code related to cemeteries is available online at grantsvilleut.gov or at Grantsville City Hall.