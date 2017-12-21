Grantsville City to review sewer flow, capacity

As a part of efforts to gauge city infrastructure’s ability to handle additional growth, the Grantsville City Council approved a sewer flow monitoring study during its meeting Wednesday night.

The study would involve deploying portable flow meters at six different locations throughout the city over at least a two-week period. Aqua Environmental Services, which provides the city’s engineering services, will provide the flow monitoring for $6,750.

The portable flow meters will monitor and provide data, including level recorded, flow and velocity every 15 minutes, according to the contract with Aqua. City Councilman Tom Tripp requested information on the depth of flow and the size of the pipe, such as inches of depth compared to the diameter of the pipe.

Aqua will attempt to install all six meters at one time but if there are not six available, they will install three meters at a time, according to the contract. The three meters would collect at least two weeks of data before moving to different sites for an additional two weeks.

The City Council approved the contract with Aqua Environmental Services by a 4-0 vote, with Councilwoman Jewel Allen absent, on a motion from Councilman Mike Colson and seconded by Councilwoman Krista Sparks.