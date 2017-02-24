Grantsville comes back too little, too late

Cowboys fall 56-49 to Morgan in state quarters ♦

Grantsville’s chances of winning a state title ended with a lackluster first half and a 56-49 loss to Morgan in the quarterfinals at Utah State University on Thursday.

The Cowboys spotted the Trojans an eight-point lead in the first four minutes of the game and were limited to just one field goal in the second quarter, giving Morgan a 27-13 advantage going into halftime.

“We had to make the easy shots,” Grantsville head coach Megan Vera said. “We missed way too many shots in the key. Layups. And that was the biggest difference, especially in that first half.”

The Cowboys shot 3-for-17 in the key during the first half.

Grantsville senior forward Rylie Ekins hit an open 3-pointer two minutes into the second quarter to make it a two-point game before Morgan went on an 13-0 run that spanned across the halftime break to the 6:03 mark in the third quarter.

But then the Cowboys woke up a little bit.

Senior forward Brayle Crosman earned a steal and heaved the ball up the court to junior guard Paige McCluskey, who put it in for a layup that cut the lead to 13 after four Grantsville made free throws midway through the third quarter.

The play sparked four-straight Morgan possessions that ended with a Grantsville steal, helping the Cowboys get back to within striking distance when the third quarter ended with a 33-24 deficit.

It also allowed Grantsville to go on its own 12-0 run that lasted more than five minutes. Crosman hit a 3-pointer in transition to make it 38-31 with 5:36 left, and senior center Abby Butler scored from the post on the next possession to make it a two-score game.

McCluskey earned another steal — she finished the game with three — that led to her own layup to make it 48-41 with 90 seconds left.

But as often as Grantsville fouled Morgan players to stop the clock in the final minutes, made free throws ensued: The Trojans made 21-of-30 foul shots in the second half.

Crosman made another 3-pointer with 1:04 left, and sophomore forward Hannah Butler hit another with 44 seconds remaining, but the shots weren’t enough to overcome the lackluster first half.

“These girls haven’t been here before and they had those jitters,” Vera said.

Morgan forward Brookelyn Hurlbut led all scorers with 16 points and 11 rebounds while forward Jalyn Van Dyke had 14 points, and guard Morgan Cragun scored 11.

Abby Butler finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, Ekins had nine points and Crosman had 10.

“What we’ve done this season is something to be proud of,” Vera said. “The state tournament is tough, anything can happen. It doesn’t take away from what they’ve done. They’ve had a lot of success, and overall this season was a successful season.”

The Cowboys will next face Cedar at 11:10 a.m. Friday for a chance to play in the fifth-place game Saturday. Cedar beat Logan by more than 20 in the first round and lost in overtime to Region 12 champion Richfield in the quarterfinals.