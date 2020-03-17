Grantsville considers annexing 900 acres of proposed business park

Grantsville City boundaries could soon expand to the north and east following an appeal from landowners in Erda about the possibility of their properties being annexed by the city, according to city officials.

“Erda seeking incorporation has led several Erda property owners to contact Grantsville City with requests to annex into the city,” said Grantsville City Attorney Brett Coombs. Some of the property is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he said.

The Romney Group would like its 900 acres east of Sheep Lane across from Utah Motorsports Campus and Deseret Peak Complex annexed into Grantsville City, according to Anthon Stauffer, director of acquisitions for The Romney Group.

The 900 acres is the site of the proposed Lakeview Business Park. The Romney Group is negotiating to acquire 400 acres north and west of UMC already located within Grantsville City as part of the business park. That land is owned by Grantsville Soil Conservation.

Stauffer said his group has been working quickly to annex the property into Grantsville in light of incorporation possibilities in Erda.

“We can’t risk being in a city that doesn’t know how to be a city,” Stauffer told members of the Grantsville City Planning Commission Monday night in a special meeting to approve the rezone of the 400 acres north of UMC.

Stauffer reviewed the general plans for Lakeview Business Park, and then the planning commission voted unanimously to approve a rezone of the 400 acres from general commercial to general manufacturing.

“By acquiring the 400 acres we’re basically expanding the depth of the project,” Stauffer said.

He said The Romney Group has been working with Union Pacific Railroad in an effort to rehabilitate a seven-mile rail line from Burmester to the 400 acres to serve Lakeview Business Park. Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall said the line was known as Marshall’s track.

The mayor and Coombs asked the planning commission to discuss the possibility of amending the Grantsville annexation map to adhere to state law regarding annexation, and to provide the path for annexation in the near future. The annexation map has not been updated for 10 years, according to the mayor.

Stauffer said annexation into Grantsville would be the best way to provide water and sewer service to the proposed development.

The mayor said Grantsville City has been acquiring water rights for several years, and that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints also has water rights in connection with its property in Erda.

Planning commission members supported the use of land near UMC as a good area for manufacturing. Members also discussed the possibility of a new annexation map extending north of state Route 138 along the Midvalley Highway.