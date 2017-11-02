Grantsville council amends 180-day moratorium

The Grantsville City Council approved an amendment to a 180-day moratorium on new developments in the city to allow for some minor subdivisions during its meeting Wednesday night.

The city council passed the moratorium on approval of new subdivisions, multiple unit residential facilities and planned unit developments during its Oct. 4 meeting. But four residents petitioned the council for an amendment to allow minor subdivisions during the council’s Oct. 18 meeting.

The language of the amendment allows for all pending or new applications for minor subdivisions to be processed and considered for approval, when appropriate. The subdivisions affected include minor amendments to existing subdivisions and minor subdivisions with four lots or less with existing utilities.

During Wednesday’s meeting, resident Darrell Allen also requested the council pass an amendment for the moratorium. Allen said he hoped to subdivide his property so his children could build, but received his application back from Tooele County a few days after the moratorium took effect.

“Our hope is that you can maybe look at this minor subdivision as a possible exemption, that we can move forward with it,” Allen said. “We have everything ready to turn in.”

Grantsville resident Rob Brown also spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting, supporting an amendment to the moratorium.

Councilwoman Krista Sparks said the intention of the moratorium wasn’t to prevent minor subdivisions for families and would be fine with approving those projects on a case-by-case basis.

“We were thinking more big developments, things like that that are really going to impact the community,” Sparks said.

Councilman Neil Critchlow said the council had intended to leave all minor subdivisions out of the moratorium but were counseled against it.

The city council passed the amendment unanimously, on a motion from Sparks, seconded by Councilman Mike Colson.