Grantsville council approves board appointments

The Grantsville City Council approved a number of residents to serve on various boards and commissions during its meeting Wednesday night.

Cathy Williams was appointed to a three-year term on the city’s library board of directors to begin July 1. Councilwoman Jewel Allen, the council liaison to the library board, said she knows Williams and believes she will be successful in the role.

“She’ll be a great asset to the board,” Allen said.

Current planning commission members Scott Stice and Jaime Topham were selected to a full three-year term. They were previously chosen to fill a pair of mid-term vacancies on the commission, according to Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall.

“Both of them are very good assets,” Councilman Neil Critchlow said.

Willard Hammond was selected to a five-year term on the city’s board of adjustment, which Marshall acknowledged has not been required to meet in several years. The board of adjustment serves as an appeal body for decisions on the city’s land use ordinances.