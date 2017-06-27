Grantsville council denies general plan amendments

Council also turns down developer’s rezone request ♦

Two general plan amendments and a rezone were denied by the Grantsville City Council during its meeting last Wednesday evening.

MJC Holdings, LLC representative Brian Hilton presented both proposed general plan amendments, which involved changing property designations from rural residential 1-acre lots to low density residential with half-acre lots.

The first property was 6.43 acres at approximately 625 S. Willow St., located south of the Hollywood Court development. Hilton said the change to half-acre lots fit better in the rectangular parcel and would follow the market, which is less interested in larger lots with large backyards.

Councilwoman Jewel Allen expressed the council’s concern with general plan amendments with no project specifics as it can sometimes take years for the project to occur and when the final project finally comes through, it’s less palatable. Allen made a motion to deny the amendment, which was passed unanimously by the council.

Hilton’s other proposal was for the same general plan amendment on 80 acres of land near 1052 S. Hale St., which would be the site of a future housing development. Hilton proposed only approving the amendment for one of the four 20-acre parcels to take the development in steps.

Grantsville City’s planning commission had voted 3-2 to deny the proposal, behind the votes of Scott Stice, Jaime Topham and Erik Stromberg.

Councilwoman Krista Sparks said she was concerned about access to the property for construction equipment, which is situated between South Hale St. and Mormon Trail. Hilton said it would be necessary to build infrastructure to improve access.

Councilman Mike Colson moved to deny the general plan amendment, which passed unanimously.

Another proposal last Wednesday came with planning commission approval, but was met with opposition from a divided city council.

SR112 Development, through representative Austin Allred, proposed a rezone of 5.05 acres of an approximately 12.5 acre parcel east of state Route 112 in the area of 300 South. The change requested would change the back portion of the commercial-zoned property into high-density residential.

While the planning commission approved the project, it was met with opposition from nearby property owners concerned about townhomes or apartments adjacent to larger rural lots.

Allred said building townhomes or apartments would support commercial development on the remaining acreage and there is low availability for rentals in Tooele County.

“Commercial, they’re not trailblazers,” he said. “They’re not going to come out here and say, ‘Hey, let’s do it.’ It’s based on rooftops.”

Allred also said the property was earmarked for high density residential housing in the city’s master plan and the area around the intersections of state Routes 112 and 138 will continue to develop, especially if SR-112 is extended north of the Maverick convenience store.

Councilman Tom Tripp said the city doesn’t like to give up commercially-zoned property as residential properties don’t generate as much revenue.

Sparks said the current development in the area, including the Maverick and strip mall, fit with higher density and commercial use. Allred said the developers have reached out to restaurants, gyms and medical offices about the commercial space.

“I think when you’re dealing with a major thoroughfare and a state road right there, it’s the perfect place to have commercial and he’s right, there is no market to rent a home,” Sparks said.

Sparks made a motion to approve the property but the council vote was locked at 2-2 when Colson recused himself. Marshall broke the tie in opposition of Sparks’ motion.

“I’m opposed to it because I hate losing any property that we have that has got a commercial zone to it because we’ve had to work so hard to get the commercial zone,” Marshall said.