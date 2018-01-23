Grantsville council holds special Saturday meeting

Mayor Brent Marshall subject of misconduct allegations by former employees and reported by Salt Lake media ♦

The Grantsville City Council held a special meeting on Saturday morning, which included a closed session to discuss personnel.

The meeting was held at Grantsville City Hall at 7 a.m. and the closed session was the only agenda item, beside adjournment. Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall was not in attendance for the meeting that lasted about an hour.

An article in the Friday edition of the Salt Lake Tribune included allegations of misconduct against Marshall by former employees, residents and other elected officials. The article alleges Marshall handcuffed a former Grantsville zoning and planning administrator using zip ties as a joke, and pushed a former city recorder into a chair after she attempted to leave while he yelled at her over a dispute related to a contract negotiation.

Marshall did not respond to repeated requests for comment from the Transcript Bulletin.

Following the meeting on Saturday, the city council released a brief statement.

“Due to matters that have come to our attention, we as a City Council, are taking appropriate action,” the statement said. “The City Council takes this matter seriously, and values our employees and citizens. We will not comment publicly on personnel issues.”

City Councilman Neil Critchlow was quoted in the Salt Lake Tribune article, describing an incident in which Marshall grabbed his shoulders and came up into his face over a disagreement on the appointment of a judge.