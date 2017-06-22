Grantsville council OKs $5.3M budget

The Grantsville City Council approved a final, $5.3 million budget for 2017-18 during its meeting Wednesday night.

The final budget represented a $94,090 increase over the tentative budget brought to the council in May. It’s also an increase in spending of more than $535,000 from the 2016-17 budget.

Back in May, Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall credited rising revenue, including Proposition 1 transit tax funds and public safety impact fees, as a reason for the increased budget.

Despite the budget increase, growth in Grantsville City will actually result in a slight decrease in the city’s certified tax rate, from .002559 to .002542.

While property tax revenue is expected to remain nearly flat, with only a $10,000 increase over the 2016-17 budget, sales tax revenue is expected to rise by $120,000.

The 2017-18 budget includes a 2-percent cost of living adjustment and 1-percent merit raise for all city employees, excluding city council members. The raises do not include any change to the city’s 401K program.

Marshall is slated to make $81,073 in salary in the next fiscal year, while Grantsville City Police Chief Jacob Enslen is scheduled to make $90,423 and attorney Brett Coombs will make $97,265.

After a month of work meetings and public hearings on the budget, it was passed with essentially no comment by the city council. The budget was approved unanimously by the council.

The 2017-18 budget includes $150,000 for the initial payment on the city’s new $3.6 million justice center, which should be completed this fall. The 12,947-square-foot facility will house Grantsville City’s police department and justice court.

Other projects and expenditures in the upcoming year include new sidewalks on city streets, improvements to parks and a new firetruck for the city’s volunteer fire department.

The new budget takes effect July 1.