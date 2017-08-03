Grantsville council OKs CUP for townhome development

A split Grantsville City Council approved the conditional use permit, but not the site plan, for a townhome development during its meeting Wednesday night.

The conditional use permit for the Ashlynn Meadows development, which would include five single-family homes and 74 townhouses on approximately 8.4 acres, was approved by a 3-2 vote.

City councilman Tom Tripp, who attended remotely, and councilwoman Jewel Allen, voted against approval.

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall said the proposal pitched by developer Josh Adams and Dustin Wilcox, which included two-story townhomes, was substantially different than the original concept shown in 2009.

Marshall said the original proposal called for single-story patio homes and neighbors of the proposed development south of Clark Street and west of state Route 138 were concerned about privacy.

Adams countered that he would be willing to adjust the plan to meet the city’s specifications but said the intention is to build townhomes in the high density zone the property resides in.

“We have the zoning,” he said. “We spent a lot of money to get the zoning and we want to move forward with it.”

City councilman Neil Critchlow expressed concern about the location of the development on the western edge of downtown.

“We were very shortsighted 8 years ago in putting this high density housing this far away from schools and all of the necessities that come with this many children,” Critchlow said.

After the city council tabled the conditional use permit at its July 5 meeting, Marshall and Grantsville City Attorney Brett Coombs conceded Wednesday the high density zoning would stay and the conditional use permit fit within the parameters of the zoning. Marshall recommended the city council approve the conditional use permit but not the site plan.

“The thing that’s debatable is the plan that’s being presented,” Marshall said. “That’s what’s on the table.”

Adams said he would return with a new concept plan and offered to meet with the city council prior to the next meeting to receive their recommendations and suggestions.

City councilman Mike Colson made a motion to approve the conditional use permit, which was seconded by councilwoman Krista Sparks and Critchlow voted yes.