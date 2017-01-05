Grantsville council turns down rezone request for 21 acres

A divided Grantsville City Council denied a zone change of 21 acres connected to Clark Street during its meeting Wednesday night.

Developer Adam Nash proposed to rezone the acreage from an agricultural zone to a residential zone, which would allow one-acre lots.

Former Grantsville City Councilman Mike Johnson, whose property borders the parcel Nash is developing, spoke out against the rezone during the public hearing on the proposal.

He said the planned development, which would have quarter-acre lots and a 10-acre conservation easement, is not a good fit for the area, comprised of 10-acre lots.

Nash said the conservation easement would preserve open space in the community and could be open to farmers for planting or grazing. He said there would be around 20 homes on the 21-acre property.

City Councilman Tom Tripp said one of the reasons he joined the council was to preserve the character of neighborhoods in the city. City Councilwoman Krista Sparks said she would have a hard time supporting the rezone if she was going to oppose any development of one-acre lots or smaller in the area; she said the development doesn’t fit with that part of town.

After about a half hour of discussion, City Councilman Neil Critchlow proposed tabling the rezone to review the city’s conservation easement ordinance and master plan. A split council voted Critchlow’s motion down, with Tripp, Sparks and City Councilwoman Jewel Allen.

Tripp then made a motion to deny the rezone request, which was seconded by Sparks. The second vote passed by 3-2 vote, with Colson, Tripp and Sparks in favor.