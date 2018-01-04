Grantsville Council welcomes back some familiar faces

At the Grantsville City Council’s meeting Wednesday night, the faces around the council table were familiar ones.

Councilman Tom Tripp, serving again after a second consecutive successful reelection bid, was there. So was Councilman Scott Stice, who rejoined the council after he lost his seat in the 2015 election. He was sworn in on Monday, along with Tripp and Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall.

The decision to return again for Tripp came at least in part at the behest of former Councilman Mike Colson, who was narrowly defeated in the mayoral race by Marshall. Tripp said Colson recommended he run to ensure stability on the council, which added two new members, in 2015.

“So I came back mostly for stability,” Tripp said. “I’ve enjoyed the work. I’ve got a couple ideas of things I’d like to see in the next four years.”

Tripp said his priorities include a potential splash pad for Hollywood Park and participating in the City’s efforts to revamp its code and master plan.

“I think the planning and zoning activity to redo the city’s … plan is an important project that I think I can contribute to,” he said.

Stice said it took him some time before he decided to run for City Council following his unsuccessful reelection bid in 2015.

“I thought I did a good job my first term, and I really thought that the knowledge I gained those first four years, that I could continue with the things that I was doing,” he said. “It took me about a year and half to convince myself to run again.”

In addition to serving on the council, Stice served on the city’s planning and zoning commission, a position he held until he returned to the council. He said the city’s growth, including housing and infrastructure, were among the big challenges facing Grantsville in the coming years.

“I think, again, with my four years of experience, plus my years of experience on the planning and zoning, that I kind of understand really what’s going on here and it’s not going to take me any time at all to get going again on this,” Stice said.

Both Tripp and Stice cited the Main Street reconstruction project, slated for 2019, as a point of emphasis. The city plans to repair and replace the water and sewer mains prior to a Utah Department of Transportation project to repave the roadway.