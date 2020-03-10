Grantsville couple loves to celebrate success through engraving business

When they are not teaching school, Grantsville’s Brett and Savanna Broadbent are busy helping Tooele County residents celebrate their success.

“We’re here for the people of Tooele County,” Savanna Broadbent said.

“Here” is RF Engraving at 120 W. Main Street in Grantsville.

The husband and wife team are part-owners and managers of a business that specializes in providing engraved trophies, plaques, artwork, cups, shirts, and woodwork for families, businesses, government entities, church groups and others to celebrate team, business and individual achievements.

Brett teaches robotics and Savanna teaches the fourth grade at Excelsior Academy.

“It’s a fun business because it’s so different from teaching,” Savanna said. “We love being educators. It’s also fun to come home and allow the creativity to flow.

“What makes this so rewarding is our job is to celebrate other people and their success,” she added. “If you think about anything we make here, we are either celebrating a milestone, a win, an achievement or just thanking someone for a job well-done. It’s nice to be part of a profession that looks for the good in others.”

The pair spent the past two months remodeling the inside of the store and invite patrons to come take a look.

The building is more than 50 years old and started out as a barbershop. It’s been used as a hair salon, sports clothing shop, video store, and offices for H&R Block. It later became home for RF Engraving, a business the Broadbent’s purchased in 2012.

“We purchased the business from Janet Liddiard, and RF was for Rustic Falls,” Savanna said. “We’re not sure why it was called that but we stayed with the name.”

The Broadbents wanted to get the remodeling taken care of before their busy season ramped up from March through August. During that time schools celebrate graduation while many youth programs begin and end. These groups look to RF Engraving to provide memorabilia to recognize their success.

“Anything you can imagine you can have a trophy for,” Savanna said.

The pair enjoy working at their own business in their hometown. They say there is no reason for customers in Tooele County to drive to Salt Lake City and pay higher prices for engraving.

“We love Grantsville,” Savanna said. “I am a 13-generation Grantsville girl and Brett is a nine-generation Grantsville guy. My family started the town!”

RF Engraving is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The business is also available at other times if needed.

The phone number is 435-884-5080. Customers can also call or text Savanna at 435-830-6292.