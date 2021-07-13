Grantsville defeats Bountiful, prepares for tourney

Playing for and winning championships is a trait of the Grantsville varsity baseball team. The Cowboys look to return to the championship game of Salt Lake County Varsity Prep Baseball league next week.

Grantsville defeated Bountiful Monday night 9-6 in Grantsville after losing to the Braves 11-4 in Bountiful earlier in the season. Grantsville hosts Hunter tonight at 6:30 p.m., plays at Olympus on Thursday and begins pool play in the season-ending tournament on Friday and Saturday at a site still to be determined.

A single-elimination tourney starts Tuesday, July 20 with a semifinal game Wednesday, July 21 and the championship game on Thursday, July 22. Grantsville made it to the championship game last summer and ended with a loss to Murray.

Grantsville’s varsity lineup seems to change each day with players getting ready for football and other reasons.

“We seem to have a new team every week, and our young kids are getting a chance to play,” said coach Aaron Perkins.

Grantsville High has won three 3A state championships in the past eight years, and the season was cancelled for the spring of 2020.

Perkins guided the squad to state titles in 2018 and 2021 and said he had a state championship caliber team in 2020 if the season had continued. The Cowboys also won a 3A title in 2014.

“I have some really good assistant coaches and all the kids buy in to doing their part and focusing on fundamentals,” Perkins said.

Assistant coaches include longtime assistant Cory Landon and Danny Warren.

The summer league includes several 5A schools, and the Cowboys’ record is 8-5 on the season.

Easton Casper started on the mound Monday for the Cowboys and pitched four strong innings and struck out five batters. Keaton George and Caleb Sullivan pitched the final three innings and together struck out six allowing only one hit.

Grantsville produced three runs in the first inning with infield hits from Bridger Beacham and Jace Sandberg. Jaxson George belted a two RBI double and came home on an RBI by Broc Miller.

Bountiful scored a run in the second and Grantsville countered in its half of the inning with Beacham reaching on a bunt single, stealing a base and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Sullivan.

The Cowboys padded their lead in the fourth with three runs on a pair of wild pitches plus a Bountiful error to make it 7-1 after four complete innings.

Bountiful’s bats heated up in the fifth with a pair of singles to left followed by two doubles. With no outs Keaton George came on in relief and struck out two with a pop out to stop the bleeding.

But Bountiful plated five runs in the fifth to slice Grantsville’s lead to 7-6.

The Braves then loaded the bases in the sixth with one out and Sullivan came in to pitch for the Cowboys. He retired the first two batters he faced to end the threat.

Grantsville added two insurance runs in the sixth to go up 9-6, and Sullivan shut down the Braves in the top of the seventh.