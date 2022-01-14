Grantsville defeats Morgan 58-42 tonight

Grantsville led 28-7 early in the second quarter until Morgan made a 14-point run late in the second and early in the third quarters to cut the lead to 28-21.

A 2-and-1 from Carter Killian after a sweet assist from Brigham Mulford, followed by a basket at the buzzer by Tate Allred put Grantsville back up 45-30 after three quarters.

Grantsville increased the lead back up to 20 at 54-34 with 4:03 left in the game and closed out the game with a 58-42 victory.

The Cowboys entered the game with a No. 1 RPI, and Morgan was ranked at No. 2.

Grantsville improved to 10-2 on the season and Morgan fell to 10-3. Grantsville hosts Ogden on Wednesday, Jan. 19.