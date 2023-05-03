Grantsville diverts runoff through town

Grantsville City officials and residents came together to fill and stack sandbags to channel snow runoff water flowing from canyons west of town to city property behind the Clark Historic Farm.

Snow runoff from Magpie and Baker Canyons became a problem in Grantsville over the past few days after detention basins in the Cherry Grove Subdivision on the west end of Grantsville located near Cherry Blossom Lane and W. Main Streets became full from runoff from the canyons, according to Neil Critchlow, Grantsville City mayor.

“The detention basins are made for rainstorms, not for floodwater,” Critchlow said. “If we let those detention basins overflow, we would wipe out houses and we aren’t going to do that.”

City officials diverted water from Cherry Grove under state Route 1389 through a ditch behind a residence to Clark Street, where the water then was directed east on Clark Street and was diverted to the fields behind the Clark Historic Farm, which belong to Grantsville City. Grantsville officials had no other choice but to follow this path.

“They’ve built [homes] in front of where the natural drainages are all of these years and it really has kind of tied our hands of where we can put water,” Critchlow said.

Prior to this diversion path, city officials allowed runoff water to fill up a detention basin on Cooley Street, but now that basin is full.

The runoff is coming mainly from the middle and upper levels of the canyons, with some coming from the bottom of the canyons.

Snow from each level makes its way down to Grantsville City at different times of the day, Critchlow said.

“The low snow comes and peaks about 4 or 5 p.m. in the evening, because it has melted off and it doesn’t take so long to get down,” he explained. “The mid-level snow melts off, comes down, and it peaks about 9 or 10 p.m. at night. The high snow takes so long to get here. It gets here at 3 or 4 o’clock in the morning, so we have about three windows we have to watch in this process.”

City officials predicted that the runoff won’t be an issue after the end of the week, Magpie and Baker Canyons are small, which means there is less snow to melt.

Because Magpie and Baker Canyons are north of the Grantsville Reservoir, it is impossible to divert water to the reservoir.

In the near future, state and county officials who own much of the land near the canyons, will work to develop better ways to divert water, Critchlow said.

On Tuesday, March 2, over 400 community members came to help fill and stack sandbags on Clark Street to help divert the water.

“City crews have put in hours and hours with this,” Critchlow said. “Our volunteers have been great. No one does this alone. It’s been a team effort.”

Some members of the community and city workers were there until 10:30 p.m. filling and stacking sandbags.

“We would have been there longer but we ran out of sand,” Critchlow said.

Currently, runoff water from South Willow Canyon is flowing into the Grantsville reservoir. It may eventually overflow and go into the spillway, Critchlow said.

Snow melt from West Canyon hasn’t been an issue yet.

“Melt from the bottom of the canyon has seeped into the ground,” Critchlow said, speaking about West Canyon.

For more updates, check the Grantsville City Facebook page.