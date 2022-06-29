Grantsville does the Fourth in style

Full weekend of activities planned ♦

“Proud to be an American, proud to be Granstville,” is the theme for Grantsville’s July Fourth celebrations that start Wednesday night and run through the dark hours of Monday, July 4.

A pickleball tournament at the Grantsville High School tennis courts gets the ball rolling tonight. Then a 4-on-4 volleyball tournament at Cherry Street Park Soccer Field at 5:30 p.m. with the Miss Grantsville Scholarship Pageant at Grantsville High School at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Friday features a 3-on-3 basketball tournament at Grantsville Elementary School — 5 p.m. for grades 3-8, 7 p.m. for grade 9 through age 99 or maybe 101.

Saturday is packed full with the Jackpot Horse Show at the city rodeo grounds. Register at 9 a.m. Then it’s 3-on-3 soccer at the Cherry Street Park Soccer Field — 12 and under at 1 p.m. and 13 and over at around 2 p.m.

A Dawn to Dusk tennis tournament starts service at 7 p.m. on the GHS tennis courts.

Wake up early on Monday, July Fourth for the Mountain Man breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the fire station. Don’t forget to salute at the 8 a.m. flag ceremony at the fire station.

The Grantsville City 5K Scholarship Run in memory of Ray Barrus takes off at 7:30 a.m. from the high school on July Fourth.

Lineup for the Main Street parade starts at 10 a.m. with the parade itself starting at 11 a.m. Look out, Main Street through Grantsville will be shut down at 10:30 a.m.

July Fourth Cherry Street Park activities on July Fourth include a car show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a talent show from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be vendors, bounce houses, and a variety of foods from 1 to 5 p.m.

To end your holiday, there will be a fireworks show at 10 p.m. in the Cherry Street Park.