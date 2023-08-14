Last Friday, the Grantsville Cowboys varsity football team was blanked 41-0 in its non-region game against the Provo Bulldogs.
Playing Utah’s No. 25-ranked Bulldogs on the road proved to be a tall task, as the visiting Cowboys encountered an offense that put up nearly 380 total yards, whereas Grantsville could only respond with 127 overall yards of their own.
Following the game, head coach Kody Byrd said the only thing to be done after such a lopsided loss is to “learn from it and move on.”
“We can’t dwell on it,” Byrd said, adding. “Learn your lessons and use them to become successful for the next opportunity.”
With starting quarterback Evan Bunderson out with a broken collar bone, the Cowboys had to make due in the face of his injury, which will keep the junior out for weeks. Given that the team’s backups are either freshmen or sophomores, it will surely take adjustments to rebound from the absence.
Looking ahead to Friday’s home-opener against the Beaver Beavers, Byrd’s message was clear: The team knows what it has to do and should not look in the rearview mirror on the loss. Grantsville’s coaching staff also faced adversity in the game, as Byrd noted that this was their first time leading the fresh faces in a competitive situation.
“With so many new players, there was no way to know how they would react, without them playing an actual game,” he said. “Now that we have that under our belt, we can put them in a spot to be more successful.”
Offensive and defensive leaders
Passing
Evan Bunderson (junior): 1 for 3 passing completions, 11 yards, 1 interception
Rushing
Connor Horrocks (senior): 31 yards on 10 carries (long: 9 yards)
Keegan Kinsman (senior): 23 yards on 4 carries (long: 21 yards)
Team total: 68 yards
Receiving
Griffin Kimber (senior): 9 yards on one reception
Team total: 5 yards on 3 receptions
Tackles
Lee Maile (junior): 6 solo tackles, 2 assists, 8 total tackles
Talon Butler (junior): 3 solo tackles, 1 assist, 4 total tackles
Easton Hammond (so.): 4 solo tackles, 4 total