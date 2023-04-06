Grantsville edges Juab, Payson in tennis

The Grantsville boys tennis team defeated Juab 3-2 and Payson 3-2 Friday afternoon on the Cowboy courts.

The Cowboys were unable to pick up a victory at first singles in both matches, but prevailed in both second singles matches with victories by Hunter Bell and Camden Killian.

Grantsville split the third singles matches with Killian picking up a 6-3, 7-6 victory over Juab’s Joel Covington. Killian finished the day with victories in both his matches.

Grantsville’s first doubles team of Brennan Harvey and Bennett Reilly routed Payson in straight sets.

Blake Bunderson and Reilley picked up a victory over Juab in the second doubles category 7-5,7-5. Bunderson then teamed up with Zac Moser for a victory over Payson at second doubles.

The Cowboys were supposed to play at Stansbury earlier in the day, but that match was rained out.

Grantsville nabbed a pair of wins at a tournament in St. George last week with a 4-1 win over Richfield and a 4-1 win over Hurricane.

Against Richfield, Rowen Nielsen defeated Finn Spencer of Richfield 8-3 at first singles; Hunter Bell downed Britton Singleton 8-4; and Killian downed Tyler Huntsman 8-1.

In doubles action Harvey and Landon Madsen prevailed 8-3 at first doubles.

Against Hurricane, Nielsen, Bell and Killian swept the singles matches against the Tigers, with Harvey and Madsen winning 8-6 at first doubles.

Grantsville finished fourth of eight teams at the Panther Slam in St. George. Desert Hills placed first followed by Bountiful, Logan, Grantsville, Pine View, Hurricane, North Sanpete and Richfield.

The Cowboys are scheduled to play at Manti on Thursday, April 6, and at Sky View on Wednesday, April 12.